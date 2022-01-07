Eli Young Band are kicking off the new year with a brand new song, "Love Talking." Written by Jeffrey East, Eric Arjes and frontman Mike Eli, it tells the story of a guy who courageously confesses his feelings to his love interest.

Unlike most country songs, this one isn’t an alcohol-driven, spur-of-the-moment action. As the persona admits, he's “never been more sober” and simply “can’t blame a liquor buzz” for being head over heels in love.

“When I said you're the only one I'm ever gonna need, I'm ever gonna want / Don't know what camе over me, that was just the lovе / When I let it slip that I wanted you for my whole life / And you and me turned into us / That was just the love talking,” the four-piece group sing on the chorus over soaring guitar lines and chest-thumping drumbeats.

“Definitely not the booze talking! It's time to let the love do the talking,” Eli Young Band share in an Instagram post. “We're really proud of this song. We think we accomplished something big with a little sleight of hand and misdirection! We sincerely hope y'all are rocking with ‘Love Talking.’”

“Love Talking” follows Eli Young Band’s previously-released songs “Lucky for Me,” “Break It In,” “Where Were You,” and the No.1 hit "Love Ain’t," which served as the lead single from their This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits album in 2019.

