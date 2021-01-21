Eric Church Confirms Plans for a Triple Album, ‘Heart & Soul’

Eric Church's marathon recording session in early 2020 yielded not one, but three albums. The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year will release the trilogy on three separate days in April, one disc at a time.

News of Heart & Soul began to leak out online on Thursday (Jan. 21), after fans unearthed the details via a webpage that was quickly taken down. Church's team confirmed the news via a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Church's first of the three albums, the nine-song Heart, is due out on April 16. The already-released single "Stick That in Your Country Song," "Never Break Heart" and "Crazyland" are on that disc, along with the to-be-released songs "Heart on Fire," "People Break," and "Bunch of Nothing," among others.

Next, on April 20, will come &. The previously released songs "Through My Ray-Bans" and "Doin' Life With Me" are two of the six songs that will appear on this disc, which will be available exclusively to Church Choir members. In a video message, Church notes that this part of the trilogy was designed specifically with his most dedicated fans in mind.

Church's final trilogy release, Soul, is set for release on April 23. It includes Church's current single, "Hell of a View," "Jenny" and "Bad Mother Trucker," as well as to-be-released tracks including "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones," "Bright Side Girl" and "Where I Wanna Be." This disc also contains nine songs in total.

All together, there are 24 songs on Heart & Soul. Previously, Church shared that his 28-day recording session, in an old restaurant-turned-studio in the mountains of North Carolina, yielded 28 songs. The process kept the singer and his crew up late; in fact, Church admits, they had to take a couple days off at one point because he'd stayed up for four straight days, unable to unwind and sleep.

"If you listen to the songs and you hear what the songs are, you very easily go, 'This sounds like they were in the middle of quarantine.' But we weren't. I was not," Church shared backstage at the 2020 CMA Awards. "For me, it just kinda happened the way it was supposed to happen."

Heart & Soul was produced by Jay Joyce. Church's go-to backup vocalist Joanna Cotten as well as Church's touring band helped make the album, along with some ace session players.

Church Choir pre-orders for Heart & Soul will begin on Jan. 28, with white vinyl versions of all three albums available exclusively to fan club members; pre-orders for the general public will begin on Jan. 29. The albums, the full details of which are below, will be Church's first new albums since 2018's Desperate Man.

Eric Church, Heart & Soul Tracklist:

Heart:

1. "Heart on Fire" (Eric Church)

2. "Heart of the Night" (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. "Russian Roulette" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. "People Break" (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. "Stick That in Your Country Song" (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. "Never Break Heart" (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. "Crazyland" (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. "Bunch of Nothing" (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. "Love Shine Down" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&:

1. "Through My Ray-Bans" (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. "Doing Life With Me" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. "Do Side" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. "Kiss Her Goodbye" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. "Mad Man" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. "Lone Wolf" (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul:

1. "Rock & Roll Found Me" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. "Look Good and You Know It" (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. "Bright Side Girl" (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. "Break It Kind of Guy" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. "Hell of a View" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. "Where I Wanna Be" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. "Jenny" (Eric Church)

8. "Bad Mother Trucker" (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. "Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones" (Casey Beathard)

Album Credits:

Vocals: Eric Church

Additional Vocals: Casey Beathard, Craig Wright, Jason Hall, Jay Joyce, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Joanna Cotten, Jonathan Singleton

Acoustic Guitar: Bryan Sutton, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jeffrey Steele, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick

Electric Guitar: Charlie Worsham, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Kenny Vaughn, Luke Dick, Rob McNelley

Steel Guitar: Luke Dick

Slide Guitar: Jeff Cease

Banjo: Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Mandolin: Bryan Sutton, Charlie Worsham, Jeff Hyde

Dobro: Bryan Sutton

Resonator: Bryan Sutton

Bass: Lee Hendricks

Synth Bass: Billy Justineau

Drums: Craig Wright

Percussion: Craig Wright

Tambourine: Jay Joyce

Piano: Billy Justineau, Moose Brown

Mellotron: Billy Justineau

Electric Organ: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce, Moose Brown

Keyboards: Jay Joyce

Synthesizer: Billy Justineau, Jay Joyce

Programming: Jay Joyce

Hand Claps: Billy Justineau, Brian Snoody, Casey Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Craig Wright, Driver Williams, Eric Church, Jason Hall, Jaxon Hargrove, Jay Joyce, Jeff Cease, Jeff Hyde, Jimmy Mansfield, Joanna Cotten, John Peets, Lee Hendricks, Luke Dick