It's Grammy Awards time again, and to get country fans set, we're taking a look at every album that has won the Best Country Album category over the years, which includes some of the most iconic country albums of all time.

In 1965, the Grammy Awards began honoring country artists for their best vocal and instrumental records. The first-ever award, for a category then named Best Country & Western Album, was given to Roger Miller at the 7th Annual Grammy Awards, for Dang Me / Chug-a-Lug. Miller would go on to win the award a second time in 1966, for The Return of Roger Miller, before the category was discontinued. After a three-decade hiatus, the category was revived and renamed Best Country Album. It has remained a highlight of the Grammy Awards ever since.

Click through the photo gallery above to learn about all of those who have won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album. It should come as no surprise that country stars including Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band are among the winners, but there are a number of A-listers (Dierks Bentley, Eric Church and Little Big Town among others) who have surprisingly never won, despite many nominations. And then there are the Dixie Chicks, who have won the award a record number of times.

Most recently, Kacey Musgraves took home the 2019 Best Country Album Grammy for her album Golden Hour. Who will be next? Eric Church, Reba McEntire, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett and Tanya Tucker are nominated for Best Country Album in the 2020 Grammy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday (Jan. 26).