Explore Montana’s National Parks For Free on April 17

If you need a reason to hit the road and do some exploring this month in Montana, you're in luck.

Saturday, April 17, 2021, marks the beginning of National Park Week. To celebrate, admission fees at all National Parks in America will be waived, and visitors can enjoy some of the country's most beautiful places without paying a dime.

We are fortunate to be surrounded by an abundance of history in the Treasure State. Many of Montana's historic places are already admission free but on April 17, visitors can check out Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park for free as well.

Here's a list of National Parks and Historic Places in Montana:

Yellowstone National Park plans to begin reopening roads to automobiles on April 16, and early spring is a great time to get a glimpse at wildlife before peak tourist season arrives. For all of 2021, the road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village and the trails leading to Mount Washburn will be closed.

In addition to April 17, visitors can get into National Parks admission-free on the following days.

For more information about free entrance days in National Parks, click here.

