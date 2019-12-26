10 Things You Didn’t Know About Faith Hill

Faith Hill is one of country music's most famous faces. The star is not only a successful solo artist, but also one-half of a high-profile country couple. In addition to her string of solo hit songs, Hill and husband Tim McGraw have released a number of duets together, and launched several sold-out concert tours.

Hill has lived such a high-profile life since first breaking through with "Wild One" in 1993 that we had to really dig to find trivia that isn't well-known. Read this list, though, and you'll have a pretty good idea of how the "Breathe" singer got to where she is today.