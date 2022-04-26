Finally! Here&#8217;s Where The Billings ChickFilA Is About to Break Ground

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

After more than 10 years of hope for some residents of Billings, the dream looks like it's finally going to become a reality. But, I know we've heard all this before.

TJ Wierenga of Billings started the @BillingsMTforChickFilA Facebook page almost 10 years ago in an attempt to lure the popular restaurant to the Magic City, and today she was finally able to say "You guys...it's happening."

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
According to the social media post, construction fencing started to go up in the area where the new establishment will be built near Planet Fitness at 640 S. 24th Street West, where the Toys R Us used to be located next to the Wal Mart off King Avenue West.

"Yes, traffic will be a nightmare," said Wierenga. "But, God's chicken is coming to Billings."

Currently, Chick-Fil-A has only one Montana location in Kalispell, and besides the future Billings opening, there are plans for the chain to open restaurants in Missoula and Helena.

Ten years of asking my teenage son to do me a solid and bring home one of those awesome white and red foil packets from the Denver airport every summer when he flew through Colorado coming home from Young Marine events. Ten years of visits to friends and family out of state that ALWAYS had to include a diversion and a few extra packets of Chick-fil-A sauce. It. Is. HAPPENING!!! -TJ Wierenga, @BillingsMTforChickFilA Facebook Administrator

There's been no official date announced for when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Billings will open, so we will update this story as more details become available.

Some other new restaurants are already under construction and opening soon on the west end of Billings. CLICK HERE to read more about what's coming to the Magic City.

