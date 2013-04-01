‘G.I. Joe 3′ Officially in the Works: What Characters Should Join the Team?

Here's a sentence we never thought we'd type: 'G.I. Joe 3' is moving forward at Paramount and Hasbro. It's not that we didn't want a 'G.I. Joe 3' but after 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' was pushed back over nine months amid rumors of a major bomb, we were just beginning to think we were the only ones who wanted a 'G.I. Joe 3.' But 'Retaliation' made a surprising $41 million at the box office and now the 'G.I. Joe' trilogy is about to happen.

Variety reports that Paramount was so impressed with the 'G.I. Joe' box office (particularly the $132 million worldwide numbers), that they're moving full-steam ahead on 'G.I. Joe 3.'

There is no concrete news as to whether any of the 'Retaliation' stars would return for 'G.I. Joe 3' (or director Jon M. Chu) but we think they'd be foolish to not return Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his sidekicks. But, of course, any decent sequel needs some new villains and new heroes. So who should join the fold?

If we're talking heroes, we vote for Snow Job and Chuckles. No, this is not an April Fools joke; yes, we're advocating for characters named Snow Job and Chuckles for a big action sequel. Silly character names aside, they're some fan favorites who have yet to crossover into the movie world.

For the Cobras, with Baroness sadly wasted by the first film, we need another female villain and, as such, vote for Zarana. We love Serpentor too but not sure he can make the leap into the movie universe.

So if you're excited for a 'G.I. Joe 3,' which characters would you like to see join the team?