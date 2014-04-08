‘Game of Thrones’ / James Brown Mix Mashes Up Two of Our Favorite Things

We love when this happens: Two of our favorites things. In one place.

Check out DJ Rozroz's mash-up featuring the theme song from 'Game of Thrones' mixed into James Brown's 1966 hit 'It's a Man's Man's Man's World.'

The orchestral swells from the TV theme mesh perfectly with the soulful strains of Brown's classic song. The result is way cooler than this 'Game of Thrones' mix. But we still prefer watching Brown do stuff like this.

The only downside: It doesn't even make it to two minutes. Blame Westeros for that, not the Godfather of Soul. Check it out above.