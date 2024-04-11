Montana’s Secret Obsession: Is This Show #1?

Streaming is everywhere. We (almost) all do it. From sports to movies to debates, we can't live without our streaming services. YouTube started it all in 2005 with their Flash-based player and silly little sketches like "End of Ze World." Then Netflix came along and changed the entire game in 2007.

Nowadays, streaming services are getting a bit out of hand. If I paid for all of the streaming services that I use (don't tell them that I "borrow" from friends and family), I'd be paying $93.96 a month. (Shout out to my friends and my dad for sharing their login info).

I've sat down and thought about which services I would get rid of if I started having to pay for them all, and I just don't know. Definitely Prime, I never watch that, and the only thing I really watched on Apple TV was Ted Lasso. I don't really use Disney + and rarely sign in to Hulu.

Netflix is great because of shows like Bridgerton (judge me all you want) and Paramount + has the most incredible cartoons from my childhood, like The Angry Beavers and Rocket Power. I'm addicted to Peacock because I re-watch The Office and Parks and Rec on a regular basis. It's the same with Max and the shows Friends and Big Bang Theory, plus, that's where Game of Thrones lives.

Anyway, all that to say, streaming is a huge part of our lives now. It's safe to presume our society is addicted.

A website called All About Cookies collected data on the top 10 shows on 6 major streaming platforms. Apparently, the most popular show in the state of Montana is:

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

This show is streaming on Prime, and I actually have not seen it. I was surprised at first, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. From what I've heard, there is a lot of action and adventure, and following the story of a former U.S. Marine aligns with the interests of a lot of Montanans. It doesn't hurt that John Krasinski is very nice to look upon.

What do you think? Should this be Montana's number 1 streaming show?