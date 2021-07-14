Garth Brooks is making up for lost time, adding more and more shows to his Stadium Tour in 2021. On Wednesday morning (July 14), he announced a new concert in Baltimore, Md.

Brooks will play Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for the first time on Oct. 2, at 7PM. A press release reports that the show will be Brooks' first in Baltimore in six years, and his only Stadium Tour stop in the Mid-Atlantic area of the United States.

Tickets for Brooks' Baltimore Stadium Tour stop will go on sale on July 23 at 10AM ET, via Ticketmaster, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase in effect. The show is set up in-the-round style, and all tickets will cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees.

Following postponements throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks re-launched his Stadium Tour on Saturday (July 10) in Las Vegas, Nev. All of the shows on his calendar are full-capacity events, which now come with added costs due to COVID-related protocols; still, Brooks has said that he won't pass those costs onto his fans.

"That’s a lot of stadium expenses: The sanitization of everything, the addition of masks, the addition of hand sanitization stations," says Brooks. "My thing is, if we make 100 percent of each ticket — and because of the COVID regulations and restrictions that we have to put in and pay for, we make 95 percent — I’m more than okay with that."

Additional 2021 Stadium Tour stops for Brooks include Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Nashville, Tenn. (July 31); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 7); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25); and Foxborough, Mass. (Oct. 9).