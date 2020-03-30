Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are pitching in to both help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and bring some entertainment to fans cooped up at home in quarantine. The country couple is donating $1 million to coronavirus-related charities and relief efforts, and will perform live from their home recording studio on CBS on Wednesday night (April 1).

Garth & Trisha Live! will be a one-hour event, beginning at 9PM ET, from Studio G. Brooks and Yearwood's home studio is the setting for Brooks' weekly Monday night Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. The couple performed together during Brooks' March 23 broadcast, to rave reviews, which spawned the idea for the TV special.

"We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one," Brooks and Yearwood say in a statement.

Adds CBS Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman, "With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed."

A press release notes that Brooks and Yearwood's performance will, of course, be filmed without a live audience and with a minimal crew. All of those on set will be practicing social distancing, and "extensive" safety measures will be taken to keep everyone healthy.

As of Sunday (March 29), there are 122,653 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and total of 2,112 people have died from the disease in the U.S. Country singer Joe Diffie died on Sunday after contracting the disease, and folk legend John Prine is hospitalized and in critical condition after showing symptoms.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, numerous country artists have postponed or canceled springtime tour dates, and a number of major festivals and events have been rescheduled. For his part, Brooks pushed two May Stadium Tour stops back to June.

