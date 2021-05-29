Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a very happy relationship after 15 years of marriage, and they want others to know their secret. In a new episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the superstar country couple shared their secret to a successful relationship in a hilarious song that every couple can relate to.

Brooks and Yearwood co-hosted DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show on Friday (May 28), and they opened the episode with a segment in which they took relationship questions from the virtual audience.

The questions ranged from how to set the mood in the bedroom (Brooks named Yearwood's music as a mood-setter, while she jokingly named John Legend's before adding Brooks), to how to deal with a significant other's annoying habits, which prompted Yearwood to confess that her husband's incessant whistling sometimes gets on her nerves.

Asked about the key to a happy marriage, Brooks shared a song that he wrote for the occasion, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar as he delivered a lyric that pretty much every man on Earth can attest is true:

"Never go to bed angry / It ain't worth the fight / If you're wise you will compromise / And hold each other tight / You'd better learn to say, 'Yes, dear' / Every day and night / Only one thing to remember: The wife is always right," he sings as Yearwood says, "Yes!"

Not to be outdone, Yearwood has the last word with her own verse:

"He may drive you crazy / With the whistling he does / And after years of training / He ain't much better than he was / If you wanna have a marriage / Well let me shed some light," she sings, and Brooks humorously joins her to harmonize as they once again drive home the song's central theme:

"There's only one thing to remember: The wife is always right."

Watch the segment in the video below:

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Love Is Goals, Clearly: