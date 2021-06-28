It's difficult to label George Strait's omission from Grand Ole Opry membership as a "snub," but the reasons he's never been an active participant are thought to be acute.

Research from outlets such as Saving Country Music shows Strait has only played the Opry once in the last 40 years, a total that just edges the total of most people reading or listening to this week's Secret History of Country Music podcast. Membership requirements are lower than ever, with various ways to get around the minimum appearance total.

To understand why two names associated with country music greatness never came together for a partnership, you need to understand how Strait was raised and what his goals were in high school and just after. That's the focus of this week's podcast, Ep. 6 of our eight-part season.

Additional sources for this week's episode on the Opry and Strait include Country Weekly, the New Yorker and original reporting by Taste of Country. The Secret History of Country Music podcast is hosted by Adison Haager with ToC's Billy Dukes.

Season 1 of the Secret History of Country Music podcast is an extension of the popular video series of the same name, and a part of the Townsquare Media podcast network. Look for new episodes every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Taste of Country. Be sure to follow for more great country music podcasts.

WATCH: George Strait's Lucky Break!