George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy.

The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists and millions of fans who turned to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share a few thoughts. We've collected the best reactions to Lynn's death below.

"We're sure going to miss @LorettaLynn," Strait begins.

"What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road."

Lynn, 90, died peacefully in her sleep, per her family's official statement. She was at her house in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., when she passed, and a memorial is expected.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's influence became even more clear in the hours that followed her death, with dozens of men and women of all ages sharing a story or memory.

Strait and Lynn appeared on stage together in 2017, at the Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony for Alan Jackson. Along with Jackson and Connie Smith, they performed "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." Find video of that performance — plus Lynn's humorous induction for Jackson — below.