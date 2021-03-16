George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves are just four of the artists on deck to participate in an upcoming "We're Texas" virtual benefit show, which will raise funds to help those affected by the devastating snowstorms that rocked the state in February.

Other Texas natives who will contribute performances to the show include Parker McCollum, Lyle Lovett, Don Henley, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Rogers and Lukas Nelson. The show's lineup includes musical Texans of genres outside of country, too: Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid and Kirk Franklin will all appear on the virtual stage.

The "We're Texas" show was spearheaded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camilla Alves, who are hosting the show as well as airing it on McConaughey's YouTube channel.

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," the actor recently told the San Antonio Current of the initiative behind the benefit. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. The We're Texas virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It's time."

The event will also feature appearances from Texan celebrity guests, like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Zellweger and more.

McConaughey first announced the event with a video message on his YouTube channel, during which he also encouraged Texans to help their neighbors during what has been a difficult time for the state, and also indicated that he would continue to post updates about the benefit on social media. True to his word, he's continued to provide details on Instagram, announcing that the "We're Texas" show will air on March 21 at 7PM CT.

Proceeds from the benefit will be distributed to various organizations on the ground in Texas responding to the crises, via McConaughey's Just Keep Livin' Foundation and Texas Relief Fund.

In mid-February 2021, an unexpected round of snow and ice storms brought record freezing temperatures to Texas, causing sweeping power outages and a boil-water advisory for almost half the state, per the Austin American-Statesman. More than 70 people died as a result of the catastrophe.

