George Strait returns to the small stage in Texas on Wednesday (Nov. 16) with his Ace in the Hole Band for a historic night of music in celebration of his upcoming Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 release.

The event will take place at an unnamed Texas dancehall, sending Strait back to his roots. This is the legend's official album release show, and although it's not open to the public, it will be livestreamed starting at 7PM CT via Strait.WranglerNetwork.com.

The King of Country will release his three-disc box set on Friday (Nov. 18). The compilation includes 56-tracks which features 36 of Strait’s hit singles, including 26 No. 1s. Two new songs are also made available for fans, including “Kicked Outta Country” and “You Gotta Go Through Hell,” both of which Strait is a co-writer on. They are the two first new recordings made available since Strait's 2015 release, Cold Beer Conversation.

Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 spans 20 years of Strait’s career from 1996 to 2016 and follows his 1995 release, Strait Out of the Box. Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 will be sold exclusively at Walmart. Strait even hand-picked the songs that are included throughout the new collection.

“Going back through all the songs for this box set does bring back a lot of old memories,” Strait said in a press release announcing the box set. “A lot of them we considered for radio singles and for whatever reason, we just picked something else. It was not that hard to pick them after I looked through them because there are just so many that are my favorites.”

Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 is available for pre-order via Strait's website.

