Get In on Ian Munsick Ticket Giveaway

Sheridan, Wyoming's Ian Munsick is making his way back to his western stomping grounds on September 6 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Cat Country is giving you another chance to win tickets for his upcoming live performance! Grab your boots, slap on a 'King Ropes' hat, and enter to win.

How to Win Tickets to See Ian Munsick With Cat Country

It's easy! All you need is the app and to enter your information below.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in Montana? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Montana using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker