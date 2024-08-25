Let’s All Go! Win Freebies at the Fall Home Improvement Show

The Fall Home Improvement Show is back, Sept. 6 - 8 at MetraPark.

This show is one of the largest in a five-state area, drawing thousands of attendees to over 400 booths, vendors, and exhibits.

From flooring and cabinetry to dream kitchens and hot tubs, the Fall Home Improvement Show is a one-stop shop for homeowners to gather ideas, meet local contractors and builders, and explore unique items that can help make your home better.

Cat Country 102.9 and the Fall Home Improvement Show want to give our listeners and online readers a chance to win some free goodies at the show.

Enter below to win two $5 gift cards to Montana Melt food truck and two pints of beer at Thirsty Street Brewing (a $20 prize pack value, courtesy of Newman Restoration and Montana Melt). Entrants must be 21 and over and must reside in the Billings/Laurel area. You may enter one time per day from August 26 to September 6.

Score a 1-in-10 chance at a fantastic grand prize.

Ten winners will be randomly drawn from all entries on Friday, September 6th, with one lucky contestant winning a tabletop firepit lantern from The Fireplace Center. This innovative tabletop fire pit will be the star of your outdoor area.

The Intrigue Tabletop Outdoor Lantern is designed to fit on virtually any dining or pub table with an umbrella hole of 1.4-4”. It is easy and quick to install, so you can "turn every night into a firepit night!"

Now in its 13th year, the Fall Home Improvement Show at MetraPark in Billings is always free to attend, and thousands of dollars in prizes are awarded each year.

