Gianforte Accused Of Body-Slamming Reporter [AUDIO]

The special election is tomorrow (Thursday, May 25th) and this is most definitely an unforeseen turn of events.

According to a reporter from The Guardian, Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses. So far, only audio has been released. I'm assuming that video of this exists somewhere, but according to the report below, there were several eye witnesses who will be able to provide testimony.

With this special election being mostly mail in, obviously the majority of the votes have already been cast. If Ginaforte is arrested and forced to resign, we could be bracing ourselves for another political campaign. Crazy!