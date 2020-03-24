Governor Bullock Extends Closures Through April 10

Montana public schools and dine-in food service / alcoholic beverage businesses will remain closed through April 10, as directed by Governor Bullock.

Montanans have an obligation to slow the spread of this virus. Our fellow Montanans can all continue to set a good example for each other in adhering to social distancing directives – and know that it will save lives. For every person who stays at home and avoids non-essential gatherings, the better our chances to fight this virus and protect our frontline health care workers and emergency responders. -Governor Steve Bullock

Also in effect immediately, according to the press release, "all non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals outside of a home or place of residence of greater than ten people are prohibited."

The governor also announced that beginning Saturday, March 28, all retail businesses will be required to "establish, implement, and enforce social distancing policies to ensure a minimum of six feet between customers." This does not include businesses like grocery, health care, medical, or pharmacy services, while they are still encouraged to comply with the "social distancing" suggestions.

CLICK HERE to see the press release from Governor Bullock.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.