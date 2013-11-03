Big Country Names Ready to Honor Gregg Allman at Tribute Show

Rock and roll Hall of Famers the Allman Brothers Band have been influential musicians since they made their debut in the late 1960s, so it only seems fitting that a tribute to Gregg Allman would include some of country music's largest names.

The tribute show will take place in the new year, and Eric Church, Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert and Martina McBride are all scheduled to appear in honor of the Allman Brothers co-founder.

Country artists aren't the only ones slated to appear and give thanks to the rocker. Natalie Cole, Jackson Browne, John Hiatt, Keb'Mo' and Pat Monahan (Train's lead singer) are also on the bill.

This won't be the first time Allman has been involved in the country side of music. This summer he performed 'One Way Out' with Keith Urban at a Nashville concert. 'One Way Out' was originally recorded by Sonny Boy Williamson II and Elmore James, but was made popular by the Allman Brothers Band.

Tickets to the Gregg Allman tribute go on sale Nov. 1 at the Fox Theatre website. 'All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs and Voice of Gregg Allman' is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.