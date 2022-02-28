Major Country Artist Announces Show in Billings This August

In case you've not been paying attention and missed all the country concerts that are planned for later this year in Billings, here's who is already confirmed for shows in the Magic City in 2022.

Morgan Wallen, Justin Moore, Dierks Bentley, and Lonestar are already set for stops in Billings, and now we're adding another one of country music's biggest names to the roster.

Coming to the Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, August 2 is Trace Adkins with his "The Way I Wanna Go" tour. Trace has sold more than 11 million albums, earned numerous Grammy nominations, and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for almost 20 years.

Trace Adkins has also appeared in several movies and television shows, but his claim to country music fame is the "fiery, always-memorable live performances."

Adkins recently released an album of new songs called "The Way I Wanna Go" that includes "25 all-new tracks to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of his Dreamin' Out Loud debut."

Never in a million years would I have imagined that I would collaborate on songs with Luke Bryan, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dog, Keb’ Mo’, Pitbull, and Blake Shelton…on one album! I even have a song that Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on. So, to have performances by these iconic superstars, from different musical genres, on my 25th-anniversary album is incredibly humbling. -Trace Adkins

Tickets for "The Way I Wanna Go" Tour with Trace Adkins go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 am MDT and are available at the Alberta Bair Theater box office, or at albertabairtheater.org.

