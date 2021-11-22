Griz Fans Embarrass Themselves in Downtown Bozeman After the Game

Dear Griz Nation,

Congratulations on winning the 120th Brawl of the Wild. It was a great victory for your program, and you were clearly the better team on Saturday. It certainly seemed like everything was going your way, including the calls, but I digress.

I'm not here to be a sore loser, or throw shade and lesson your victory, the whole team looked impressive. What I want to talk about are a few of your fans. Now, I get it, there are a few bad apples in every bunch and that can be said about every team. However, on Saturday I feared for a few of them.

Let me explain.

My wife and I watched the game at home and then decided to head downtown and do some Christmas shopping. As we were driving to find a parking spot, that's when it happened. We were right out in front of a VERY popular Bobcat hangout when about four Griz fans, all dressed in Maroon and Silver were acting a fool and yelling "Bobcats Suck!" at the top of their lungs.

Lewis Wright

I know, I know..."Freedom of Speech", "Don't be a snowflake", etc.

I just don't think it's a smart idea to walk around a very busy downtown Bozeman, home of Montana State University yelling "Bobcats Suck" when there are a bunch of Bobcat fans all around.

I don't have proof, nor am I a detective, but by their actions, I would guess they had a few(or many) adult beverages. Combine that with the obnoxious behavior and it just makes for a potential problem.

Trash talking is a part of sports and it's certainly a part of rivalries, I get that. However, there is a time and place for such things, and being in front of a bar with about 300 Bobcat faithful yelling obscenities about how much their team sucks, well that's just not a smart idea.

Once again, congratulations on the win, but I wouldn't get too used to seeing that trophy, because we plan on taking it back next year.

Best Places to Go Christmas Shopping in Downtown Bozeman

Five Ski Areas You Should Check Out This Winter