Griz Fans Embarrass Themselves in Downtown Bozeman After the Game
Dear Griz Nation,
Congratulations on winning the 120th Brawl of the Wild. It was a great victory for your program, and you were clearly the better team on Saturday. It certainly seemed like everything was going your way, including the calls, but I digress.
I'm not here to be a sore loser, or throw shade and lesson your victory, the whole team looked impressive. What I want to talk about are a few of your fans. Now, I get it, there are a few bad apples in every bunch and that can be said about every team. However, on Saturday I feared for a few of them.
Let me explain.
My wife and I watched the game at home and then decided to head downtown and do some Christmas shopping. As we were driving to find a parking spot, that's when it happened. We were right out in front of a VERY popular Bobcat hangout when about four Griz fans, all dressed in Maroon and Silver were acting a fool and yelling "Bobcats Suck!" at the top of their lungs.
I know, I know..."Freedom of Speech", "Don't be a snowflake", etc.
I just don't think it's a smart idea to walk around a very busy downtown Bozeman, home of Montana State University yelling "Bobcats Suck" when there are a bunch of Bobcat fans all around.
I don't have proof, nor am I a detective, but by their actions, I would guess they had a few(or many) adult beverages. Combine that with the obnoxious behavior and it just makes for a potential problem.
Trash talking is a part of sports and it's certainly a part of rivalries, I get that. However, there is a time and place for such things, and being in front of a bar with about 300 Bobcat faithful yelling obscenities about how much their team sucks, well that's just not a smart idea.
Once again, congratulations on the win, but I wouldn't get too used to seeing that trophy, because we plan on taking it back next year.