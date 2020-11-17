Gwen Stefani will not return for Season 20 of The Voice in 2021.

In keeping with her pattern of only coaching during odd-number seasons (Season 17, Season 19), Stefani is stepping away from the show's spring season, meaning fiance Blake Shelton and company will square off against a new coach, one fans are familiar with.

Season 20 of The Voice will feature Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas as coaches. Jonas was a coach for the first time during Season 18, taking Thunderstorm Artis to the finals. Host Carson Daly made the announcement on Today on Tuesday morning (Nov. 17), airing a clip of the three other judges finding out who they'll face, together.

Season 20 will mark seven consecutive seasons for Clarkson and five for Legend. Shelton and Daly are the only members of the cast to appear during all 20 seasons since the show launched in 2011. Rocker Adam Levine was a regular for the first 16 seasons of the show before stepping away.

The battle rounds of Season 19 of The Voice are underway currently. The show got off to a late start due to the coronavirus pandemic but is taping live, in-person instead of from home like all judges and competitors had to do during Season 18. Country singers who've won or started their careers on The Voice include Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn and Morgan Wallen.

Jonas is best known as a member of the pop group the Jonas Brothers, although he's found some acting acclaim in shows including Kingdom, which aired for three seasons on the Audience Network.

Season 20 of The Voice is set to begin in early 2021.

