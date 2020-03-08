Gwen Stefani Posts Sweet Photo of Sons With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong as ever, as evidenced by a recent photo the singer posted a rare shot of her two older sons Kingston and Zuma hanging out with the couple—with everyone looking happy indeed.

In the shot, Shelton has his arm around Zuma (who will be 12 in August), while oldest son Kingston (14 in May) grins for the camera. Missing is youngest son Apollo, who just turned 6. The boys' father is Stefani's ex, rocker Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2015.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015, having bonded while supporting each other through their respective divorces (Shelton's from fellow country star Miranda Lambert). Their unlikely romance not only blossomed personally, it took off professionally as they battled against one another on The Voice.

Stefani is currently taking a season off from the hit competition show. Nick Jonas is taking her place alongside Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Shelton is currently on his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. Stefani is holding down her Las Vegas residency, though she canceled her Feb. 14 show due to illness.