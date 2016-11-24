As we take time to spend with our families, enjoy a nice meal and think of what we are thankful for, I wan to take this time to say Happy Thanksgiving.

2016 has been a year for my family and I to be extremely thankful.

We are well into approaching our second anniversary of moving to the Treasure State and it has been a move that has coming with a tremendous amount of blessings.

We live in a great state that has so many things to offer. Believe me when I say that there is not a day that goes by that we don't realize that and think about it with a sigh of relief.

Living here has brought our family closer together in so many ways.

We have also gained many friendships here that will last a lifetime.

You, the Cat Pack have also been a special blessing that I am thankful for each day. YOU have taking my afternoon show to the top of the ratings here. I am just the guy that pushes the buttons. Without YOU there would be no show and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to do what I do.

At this point in time, I feel this is were my family and I will settle for good. We have found everything we need in life right here in the Magic City. Thank you.

You rock Cat Pack. I truly thank you for everything on this most happiest of Thanksgiving days.