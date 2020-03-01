Here are 8 Things Not To Miss During March in Billings

We've arrived in March, and while we're not officially into Spring, the event calendar is filling up with outdoor activities, and family events you'll want to experience.

Here are 8 of the best March events going on in the Magic City:

Spring Home Improvement Show (March 6-8)

"Montana's Biggest and Best" home improvement show is held in the Expo Building and runs Friday Noon to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm. More than $30,000 in grand prize drawing throughout the weekend. For more info, CLICK HERE.

First Friday / Downtown Art Walk (March 6)

A monthly glance of the best our downtown community has to offer after 5pm. Many downtown shops extend their hours, restaurants feature diverse menu options, local entertainment and artists are highlighted, & monthly themes offer a variety of unique, fun experiences for the whole community to enjoy. CLICK HERE to get more details.

Paw Patrol Live! (March 10)

Set sail with "The Great Pirate Adventure" when all your Paw Patrol characters come to Billings for two shows at First Interstate Arena, 2pm and 6pm. For ticket info, CLICK HERE.

St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic (March 14)

Grab your putter and get ready to party at the St. Patty’s Pub Golf Classic. Saturday, March 14th, 2020, we’ll be bar hopping all over Billings sinking putts and sipping drinks. We golf at 9 bars, a total of 18 holes. It's a wild day & a lot of fun. To get your team signed up, CLICK HERE.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Fair (March 14)

A tradition for more than 30 years, celebrate our Irish heritage in downtown Billings with more than 100 floats, and an outdoor Celtic Fair. To find out more, CLICK HERE.

NAIA Women's D1 Basketball National Championship (March 18-24)

32-teams from around the country will descend on the Magic City for a single-elimination tournament, played over seven days. For details on tournament tickets, CLICK HERE.

National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul (March 21)

For more than 20 years, wildlife photographer Brian Skerry has captured "the soul of the sea" for National Geographic. He shares images and photos from his experiences at 7:30pm, Petro Theatre. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Diamond Rio (March 23)

The six time Vocal Group of the Year winners (CMA / ACM) will perform at The Pub Station on Monday, March 23 at 8pm. Tickets for Diamond Rio are on-sale now and available at the Pub Station box office (2502 First Avenue North), by calling (919) 653-0443, or CLICK HERE.