How I’m Defying the Governor’s Orders

I have been defying the governor's orders by staying five feet away from people instead of six. By Friday, I will be down to 3.8 feet. I think restaurants should space their tables five feet apart and get down to four feet next week. I'm not coughing in my elbow either. Now, I cough in my shoulder. Plus, I only wash my hands now for 20 seconds instead of 30. Next week I'll be down to 18. That's phase 2 for me. All of these parameters have had extended medical studies that have proved their validity. Also, COVID -19 hates Wyoming's side of Yellowstone Park but loves Montana's. Can't be all bad.

