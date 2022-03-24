The Flakes Listeners Topped Paul’s Expectations for Number of Photos in a Phone Gallery

I don't even know how we got on the subject this morning, but we were talking about all the pictures that people have on their phones. People take pictures of everything now and take them often every day.

So, like I usually do I jumped Mark's behind about having so many. He said he was at 3,630 and I about crapped.

I have 80 pictures and 19 videos and I'm about half embarrassed about that. I thought I'm one of those people who have nothing better to do than take pictures of stuff.

Wow, was I wrong.

I have an iPhone 7 so my storage and things aren't as good as the newer ones, I get that.

Well, our listeners started sending in their picture totals to us while we were on the air.

8,000! Then, 15,000! Then 29,000 -- and I flipped.

How in the heck can one person take so many pictures.

Even more mind-boggling is that when you ask someone about a picture they can scroll through them at 100 mph and stop just at the right place and find them.

How do you remember if you have a picture of that or not when you have tens of thousands of them?

I think of my dad taking pictures with his camera for 60 years and having slides made. He probably had a couple thousand after six decades. He would have loved the iPhone just for pictures.

All kidding aside, I think the takeaway here is that pictures are memories that live forever and tend to bring back a lot of great things in your life. How many do you have? Send us your most recent Montana photo from your 25,000+ photo gallery...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.