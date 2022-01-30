Huge Turnout on Montana Canada Border for Truckers

It wasn't getting coverage in the mainstream media, but I had some radio listeners on Friday send me a link to a news story from JustTheNews.com. They were reporting that convoys supporting Canadian truckers would also be rallying at three different border locations in the United States on Saturday- with one of them being Sweet Grass, Montana- just north of Shelby.

I mentioned that news on the radio, as other outlets were reporting that at least 50,000 trucks were looking to descend on the Canadian capital of Ottawa, protesting the vaccine mandate targeting truckers (the end result was likely far greater). Soon after, a woman in Condon, Montana said she knows some of the organizers on the West Coast. She told us that the reports were true, and that several truckers would be headed to Sweet Grass from locations all across the West.

By all accounts, it looks like a huge turnout on both sides of the border. Check out some of the photos from Liz Leusink from Coutts, Alberta on the Canadian side of the border across from Sweet Grass.

I asked Liz if there was a message she wanted to share with folks back here in the United States.

Liz Leusink: This convoy is about lifting ALL mandates for Everyone. It's about getting our freedoms back. Its been a long 2 years and we all want to get back to pre-covid and treat it like a annual cold or flu.

I told her how we think things have gotten crazy down here in parts of the US, but it is insane how crazy Canada has gotten over all of this.

Liz Leusink: It sure is crazy. I sure have thought of leaving the country but, my kids and grandkids are here so that would hold me back. And not being able to leave the country due to what I don't want to put in my body is wrong.

That's right, even if you want to leave the country, Canada requires you to be vaccinated.

Here is a very compelling photo that Debi Westlake took on the Montana side of the border as Americans and Canadians touched hands through the border fence:

KTVQ-TV out of Billings also did a great story on the rally at the border. They interviewed a Billings woman named Kim Meier who travelled to Sweet Grass for the rally:

Kim Meier: It was lines and lines of trucks. They were honking their horns. We were out on the road, Canadian flags and American flags on the other side. It was great. It was a great show of support.

Here are several more photos from Liz Leusink in Canada. She took these on the Coutts, Alberta side of the Montana-Canada border: (by the way- big thank you and shout out to Jenna McKinney with the Montana Family Rights Alliance for tipping us to a lot of this great info)

And here are some more photos from Debi Westlake from the Montana side of the US-Canada border:

