We are still 7 months from Halloween, but I'm feeling a little spooky. If you are too, stay with me a bit longer. Montana has a history that goes back hundreds of years, and our buildings are no exception. Because of our rich history, you may be wondering exactly how many of those old buildings are haunted. There are tons, but I've narrowed it down for a readable experience. Here are five haunted buildings in Big Sky Country that aren't for the faint of heart.

Grandstreet Theater in Helena

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Grandstreet Theater used to be a church, which opened in 1901. When one of the church members died at the age of 34, the window you see above the entrance was donated to her family, and they installed it in the building.

Years later, the building was destroyed by an earthquake, but the window was salvaged and years after renovations was reinstalled. Since then, visitors have felt the presence of a friendly spirit, and her footsteps can still be heard in the theater sometimes.

Copper King Mansion in Butte

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

There's a rich history of the Copper King Mansion, which was built and owned by William Andrews Clark in the 1860s. Visitors of the mansion today, however, report that parts of the hotel may still hold Clark's spirit.

Reports vary, but the most frequent ones relate to cold spots within the mansion, as well as weird shadows that appear for no apparent reason.

Pollard Hotel in Red Lodge

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Pollard Hotel is Red Lodge's first brick building, being finished in 1893. It's so old that in 1903, the hotel's telephone number was just the number 1. Such a place is bound to be haunted, right?

Well, ghost stories have been told about the hotel for over 100 years. The most common story among patrons is the sighting of a spectral woman in a yellow dress and her perfume.

Grand Union Hotel in Fort Benton

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

At one point in time, the Grand Union Hotel was declared, "The finest hotel between St. Louis and Seattle." It's over 100 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sounds perfect for a haunting to me.

Many people have died on the property in its long history, and many sightings of ghosts have been reported by staff and patrons. A man wearing a long coat that transports across many hallways is the most common reporting spirit.

St. Charles Hall at Carroll College in Helena

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Our last location on this list is a 230-student dormitory on the campus of Carroll College. It is the first building that was ever built on the campus grounds and has housed students since 1909. Even Carroll College doesn't make it a secret that the building is haunted, stating, "Tales about unique people and events have floated through the halls passing from student to students, year after year."

Get our free mobile app

Okay, we're done with haunted buildings. I promise. I know I missed a lot of buildings, so if you know of a spooky building in Montana that you wanted to see on this list, send it to me at trent.flager@townsquaremedia.com.

10 Infamous People with Montana Connections We've compiled ten criminals who committed crimes, or have other connections with, the Treasure State.