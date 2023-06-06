Top 5 Haunted Place In Billings

Many of us are true skeptics when in comes to the paranormal, ghost stories or belief that perhaps a landmark, old hotel, saloon or local eatery could really have a history of being haunted, however, there has been much speculation and interest in the subject for many years, right here in our own backyard: Billings, Montana.

Alberta Bair Theatre located at 2801 3rd Avenue North since the 1930’s, where for many decades since it was constructed under the name “Fox Theatre” has been Billings’ main performing arts center. Home to local productions, Broadway musicals, concerts, local community theatre shows and more. In 1986, however, the building was renovated and renamed the Alberta Bair Theatre in honor of the theatre’s main financial contributor: Mr. Alberta Bair, who died in 1993. The haunt of this legendary landmark comes from the death of a man who died while doing repairs to the building and is said to have been buried in cement of the building with multiple reports of him haunting the theatre itself. Many actors have described seeing apparitions with three documented sightings from one woman, including the haunting feeling they’re being watched in the dressing rooms, before and after nightly performances. No word or historic records have been found on the exact name of this man; however, further speculation is that it happened during the original construction in the1930’s where official records were not well kept. What do you think? Haunted or a Hoax? Would love to know your thoughts.

Number 4 on our Haunted Places in Billings is a simple but scary story indeed from the castle like structure known as The Western Heritage Center located at 2822 Montana Avenue.

Originally the location of the Parmly Billings Memorial Library opened on April 29, 1911 and has since tranformed into what we know today as our local heritage center and was recently accredited by the Alliance of Museums (AAM). There are two very insightful stories leading to the haunting of this landmark. The story of the public library begins with the tragic death of a young man. The new settlement on the Yellowstone River would have a public library. The city’s founding in 1882 coincided with the creation of tax supported libraries across the country. Even in raw wild land of Montana public libraries were built in Helena in 1886, in Butte in 1892, in Great Falls in 1896, to name only the largest communities. However, the eldest son of Billings founder Frederick Billings, would die during a trip back East in Chicago with what was likely Pneumonia, at the age of 25. Both employees of the library & now the Western Heritage Center and Museum reported that a little girl named Pricilla haunts the center with proof where small child-like handprints have been seen in the dusty space of the building's attic. Others report hearing sounds of a manual typewriter on several occasions when not many people are at the location. Tourists and Billings citizens have reported seeing a man in a red suit sitting on the Heritage Center steps in front of the building. Could this be Parmly Billings himself?

Of our TOP 5 HAUNTED PLACES IN BILLINGS list, this is perhaps the strangest and least likely considering it’s a popular American Franchise known for their famous breakfast menu for decades. Yes, Downtown Denny’s located next to the Yellowstone Art Museum on North 27th Street. Built between 1984 and 1985 on a parcel of land that was previously occupied by a freight depot & warehouse. A railroad spur that was used to deliver newsprint now ends at the east side of the Denny’s parking lot, and ties into a strange, alleged phenomena reported by witnesses at the restaurant.

According to some eye-witness reports, strange apparitions, shadows, and noises have been observed at Denny’s at night. Some have even claimed that a young girl was killed by a train in the exact area, and that her ghost is the reason for these spooky hauntings. Once again there is no official record of any such accident, however, during the time of the freight depot, record keeping for such events was not typical procedures by the State or even local government officials.

One of the main reasons we placed the DoubleTree Hotel located at 27 North 27th Street in the #2 Spot of Haunted Places in Billings is that our Townsquare Media Broadcast facilities are located within this long-time local hotel. Originally a Sheraton, then a Crowne Plaza and after a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2016, Montana’s second tallest building became part of the Luxury Hilton brand as DoubleTree by Hilton. Certainly, this Haunt or Ghost story is relatively pale in comparison to the others on the list but knowing we may be subject to some paranormal activity during our normal workday may be a great reason to invite a group of real “GHOST HUNTERS” to Montana to investigate? So, the story goes that at exactly 3:25am the elevator stops on the first floor. The elevator doors open but no one gets off (yikes). The most popular theory is that the phenomenon is related to the fact that the tower was built very close to a former brothel called the “Lucky Diamond”. A portrait of the brothel’s owner, Olive “Ollie” Warren used to hang in the “Lucky Dimond” hotel restaurant named for the brothel. After renovations, it no longer exists.

The Dude Rancher Lodge built in 1950 and is located at 415 N. 29th Street is not only famous for appearing on Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” hit TV show but also for the long spectral & eerie hauntings. The hotel was built using bricks from historic nearby buildings by the marriage couple Percival and Annabel Goan. Percival was tragically killed in an automobile accident and his bride Annabel stayed on to run the hotel until her death. She also used a room within the hotel as her private apartment home. Soon after Annabel’s passing is when the paranormal activities began including guests reporting TV’s turning on and off by themselves as well as lights within the hotel going on and off but most closely related to rooms 223, 224 & 226. Room 226 happened to be the room that Annabel’s grandson used when he ran the hotel after her death.

Other notable Haunted Places in Billings include MOSS MANSION, 2223 MONTANA AVENUE, JULIANO’S RESTAURANT, LOSEKAMP HALL AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN COLLEGE AND THE REX HOTEL.