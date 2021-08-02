Important Fundraiser and Sale Coming Up At BLS in Billings

We got a nice phone call on Monday from Paul Heaton in Worden. He wanted to let folks know about an important fundraiser coming up at the Billings Live Stock (BLS) Commission next month. The sale will help raise money for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research.

His son was diagnosed at a young age with a rare condition that currently has no cure. The condition is known as DMD- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, DMD can show the following symptoms:

Muscle weakness is the principal symptom of DMD. It can begin as early as age 2 or 3...The affected child might have difficulty jumping, running, and walking...Later on, the heart and respiratory muscles are affected as well. Progressive weakness and scoliosis result in impaired pulmonary function, which can eventually cause acute respiratory failure.

Paul tells us the sale will be taking place on September 16th. People can donate an animal and donate a set dollar amount of the sale price or a percentage of the check. They'll also auction off two halves of beef during the sale.

Here's more from Paul:

The proceeds of our sale go to Cure Duchenne who invest the money in research. All animal donations go into a drawing for a set of Vortex binoculars donated by 406 Precision from Twin Bridges. If you have any questions feel free to call me at (406)660-1208. You can also check out our Facebook page Calves to cure DMD. Thank you for helping us get the word out about our sale and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

You can find more details in the flyer below.