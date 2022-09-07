In Montana, We Giveaway A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured.

The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when 30 different firearms are raffled off during the month of September, and one winner has the chance to win more than one gun.

Thanks to Scheels and Shiloh Sharps of Big Timber, ticket holders have a daily chance to win shotguns, handguns, and the grand prize: Custom Shiloh Sharps 1874 Montana Roughrider 45/70 valued at over $3,000.

Limited gun-a-day giveaway raffle tickets may still be available at Scheels, or you can call Mike with the Billings Fire Department at 406-696-1913 to find out how to purchase one.

You can hear the Gun-a-Day Giveaway drawing live every weekday through September 30 with The Breakfast Flakes on Cat Country 102.9 between 7 - 9 am.

In case you missed it, here is the current list of Gun-a-Day Giveaway winners and the firearm they will add to their gun collection:

Sept 1: Ron B, Laurel (#0673) Mossberg Patriot Synthetic w/Scope $449.99

Sept 2: Marie Scharfe, Billings (#0791) Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon Long Range $1,249.99

Sept 3: Diane Krivec, Billings (#0885) Stoeger M3500 12GA Max5 Camo $699.99

Sept 4: Bob Hall, Roberts (#2778) S&W MP9 Shield EZ 9mm $499.99

Sept 5: Beth Weis, Laurel (#1988) Winchester SXP Black Shadow 12 GA $349.99

Sept 6: Lilith Braman, Billings (#1661) Henry Golden Boy 22 LR $529.99

Henry Golden Boy 22 LR $529.99 Sept 7: Savage 110 Apex XP w/scope $579.99

Sept 8: Stoeger 3000 12ga Synthetic $249.99

Sept 9: Ruger AR 5.56 $729.99

Sept 10: Tikka T3X Lite SS/Synthetic $799.99

Sept 11: Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 5.56 $1,699.99

Sept 12: Kimber Raptor II Stainless .45 ACP $1,449.99

Sept 13: Bergara B14 Ridge West River $849.99

Sept 14: Glock 20 Gen4 10mm $649.99

Sept 15: Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE 12 ga $479.99

Sept 16: Christensen Mesa $1,299.99

Sept 17: Typhoon Defense F12 Puma Sport Red/Black 12 GA $899.99

Sept 18: Savage 555 Wood/Blued 12 GA $649.99

Sept 19: Savage Axis II w/Scope $429.99

Sept 20: Beretta A300 Ultima 12 Ga $749.99

Sept 21: Ruger 10/22 SS/Syn 22LR $349.99

Sept 22: Ruger American Predator Green/Blued $529.99

Sept 23: Franchi Affinity 3.5 12 Ga Max5 Camo $999.99

Sept 24: Savage 93R17FXP Syn/Blued w/scope $319.99

Sept 25: Sig Sauer P320 M17 9mm $649.99

Sept 26: Sig Sauer P365 XL 9mm $599.99

Sept 27: Henry Big Boy 45 Colt $879.99

Sept 28: Benelli Nova Black/Syn $399.99

Sept 29: Howa 1500 Game Pro G2 $499.99

Sept 30: GRAND PRIZE: Custom Shiloh Sharps 1874 Montana Roughrider 45/70 $3,100.00

