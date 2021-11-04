Incident Causes Brief Lockdown at St. Vincent’s Hospital Billings

An incident that occurred early Thursday morning (11/4) in Billings led to a brief lockdown at the St. Vincent Health campus at 1233 North 30th Street. According to a press release from BPD Administrative Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, the chain of events began when the department responded to a call at approximately 6:25 am at a business in the 500 block of Hansen Lane, near Hilltop and Main in the Heights.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The report involved a threat with a weapon call.

While responding to the call on Hansen Lane, BDP officers determined that a 51-year-old male from Billings was a person of interest and that the man was at St. Vincent hospital. Officers arrived just before 7 am and the hospital initiated its emergency lockdown procedures. The person of interest was located at 7:08 am and was apprehended without incident. St. Vincent's announced an "all clear" at 7:10 am and resumed normal operations. There were no injuries to staff, patients, or police. The press release added,

The person of interest was ultimately released. As a result of the investigation, Officers were able to determine that there was no actual immidiate threat at SVH. The investigation remains open and on-going in relation to the initial threats call in the 500 block of Hansen Lane.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

Law enforcement has had a busy week in the Billings area.

The BDP, first responders, and other state and local agencies have had an active week in the Billings area. Over the weekend 9 men were arrested on sex crime charges. On Monday, 3 Laurel men were killed while attempting a u-turn on I-90 near the 27th St Exit. Monday morning a man drove through the walls of Rimrock Mall and on Wednesday afternoon a Billings driver crashed through a business on Enterprise Ave. Wednesday night around 6 pm, four people were stabbed or cut during a disgruntled employee incident at Jake's Downtown.