BPD Reports 3 Shootings in Billings in Less Than 48 Hours

Three separate shooting incidents have been reported since early Sunday morning (7/11), according to Billings Police, with one man already in custody for his role in one incident.

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to "shots fired" at two different locations on Sunday, and one occurred early Monday morning (7/12).

Sunday, July 11 at 1:42am MDT

Billings Police officers responded to an area next to the Ponderosa Acres apartments, in the 1300 block of Industrial Avenue, where a suspect "fired numerous rounds at two vehicles in the area" that were both occupied. No one in the car was injured in the shooting, but a "male suspect fled the scene in a silver car," according to Billings Police.

Later on Sunday afternoon (7/11), Billings Police said they arrested a male suspect in the Industrial Avenue shooting, after he was cornered and taken into custody without force, according to the Billings PD Twitter page. The suspect was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and is charged with multiple felonies, according to Sgt. Becker of the Billings Police Department.

Sunday, July 11 at 10:30pm MDT

A vehicle and a business in the 300 block of South 28th Street were both hit with "several rounds" of gunfire on Sunday night, according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD Sgt. Puckett says the vehicle that was struck by bullets was occupied, but there were no known injuries. Two male and two female suspects in the shooting "fled on foot," and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to @BillingsPD on Twitter.

Monday, July 12 at 6:36am MDT

Billings Police say a 33-year-old man sustained a "non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg," after he was shot in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue North, early on Monday morning (7/12).

According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, the victim in the shooting "went by private vehicle to an area hospital," but no information about a suspect was available at the time this story was published. An investigation into the shooting is continuing, according to Billings Police Sgt. Hoeger.

