Wet Nose Wednesday is brought to you by Shipton's Big R, and this week we're featuring an adorable one-year old female named Pepper. She's a Jack Russell and Pointer mix, and is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says Pepper is available for adoption by application, and she came from an area where mange is highly prevalent.

We have preemptively treated them for mange as a precaution. This dog is not available for viewing and is available by application only. If you interact with this dog you will not be able to interact with other dogs after. -Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

For more information about adopting Pepper, or to set up an appointment to meet her, CLICK HERE.

Last week's featured Wet Nose, Matey the 6-year old Pit Bull Terrier, is still waiting to be adopted.

CLICK HERE to find out more about meeting Matey at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

YVAS will be hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, July 31, and are currently taking appointments for the event. No reservations will be taken over the phone, so CLICK HERE to get more details.

Spay, neuter, vaccination, microchipping, and city licensing will be available at the July 31 clinic at the YVAS Learning Center, located at 2010 Grand Avenue.

If you've lost a pet, or found one in Yellowstone County, CLICK HERE to find out what to do next.

