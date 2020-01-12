Jake Owen and His Daughter Have a Cute Anti-Bullying Song

Jake Owen may be known for his country hit-making prowess, but it turns out he's not a bad rapper. Especially when he's joined by his 7-year-old daughter, Pearl, who joined him recently for a cute PSA against bullying.

The father-and-daughter team pair up in the studio for a quick freestyle advising youngsters to be nice to each other "Never be a bully, that ain't cool, especially when you’re going to school," raps Owen, as Pearl grooves next to him. "I send you to school down in Florida, hopin' there won't be any bullies there for ya. But now there’s people out there watching Instagram and they want to hear from a little girl like you what’s happening.

"Tell them all about the bullies," he continues. "Nobody wants bullies! Nobody wants bullies!"

Pearl throws in some of her own freestyle verses, but steals the entire show by declaring matter-of-factly at the end, "We only have two bullies in our class." (Fortunately for the guilty, Pearl refrains from naming names.)

With that kind of attitude, Pearl is no doubt going to be a good and protective big sister to her little sis, Paris Hartley, whom Owen welcomed with his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, in April of 2019. (Pearl's mom is Owen's ex, Lacey Buchanan.) Owen has also noted that his elder daughter seems to be a natural entertainer, and she's certainly putting forth that vibe in this video.

Owen will be hitting the road with Lady Antebellum and Maddie & Tae beginning in May for Lady A's Ocean 2020 Tour. He released his most recent album, Greetings From ... Jake, in March of 2019. The album's first single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, followed by another Top 10 hit in "Down to the Honkytonk." His current single is "Homemade."