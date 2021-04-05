As live music slowly returns as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across America, the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., has begun booking outdoor, socially distanced concerts — including two from Jason Aldean.

The country star will play the festival venue in mid-May.

"You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes. So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time," Aldean remarks in a press release. "We're going to turn it up — there’s nobody out there to bother — and make up for some lost time, for sure."

The superstar's concerts at the Bonnaroo Farm — the massive plot of land that hosts the Bonnaroo music festival annually — are set for May 14 and 15. Four-person pods (8'x8' squares arranged to allow six feet of distance between groups) are priced at $99, and $1 from each ticket benefits the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 9) at 10AM CT; visit JasonAldean.com for more details.

A press release explains that fans can bring in chairs and blankets to create a comfortable viewing area within their pod and can remove masks when they're in their pod, but must wear them to move around the concert grounds. Concessions and merch will be available via mobile ordering.

Jon Pardi, bluegrass artist Billy Strings and folk/Americana band the Avett Brothers are also scheduled to play the Bonnaroo Farm throughout May and July. The festival recently announced plans to return in September, after cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic.

He's Country: See Jason Aldean Through the Years: