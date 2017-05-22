Jason Aldean and wife Brittany will have a baby boy later this year. The couple revealed the news during a gender reveal on Instagram Monday night (May 22).

In the video, the singer and his wife stand with his two daughters before all pop black balloons. Baby blue confetti pours out ,indicating a boy is on the way. Aldean's daughters Kendyl and Keeley seem over the moon about the news, as does Brittany. Aldean also looked overjoyed to find out he is having his first son.

The couple shared the news that they were expecting earlier this month. In separate Instagram photos they revealed that a baby was coming and that they struggled to conceive.

"The journey for us has been full of many happy times and also many tears," Kerr writes on Instagram. "The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"

Aldean and Kerr married in 2015. This will be the 29-year-old's first baby. Aldean's two girls are from a previous marriage.

The Taste of Country Music Festival headliner is part of a country music baby boom in 2017. No fewer than three major stars from Georgia are ready to become fathers, including Thomas Rhett and Brantley Gilbert. Rhett already became a dad when he and wife Lauren brought their adopted daughter home, but they're expecting another in August. Gilbert revealed he and wife Amber are having a baby later this year.

