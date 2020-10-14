Any parent can attest to the fact that it's not easy to get young kids to pose for a picture, and Jason Aldean is no exception. The singer and his wife, Brittany, recently got their family all gussied up to pose in formal wear, and the result was truly an "Instagram versus reality" moment.

The Aldean family hosted an impromptu wedding for Brittany's younger brother recently, after a bout of stormy weather in Tennessee changed the couple's original plans for their nuptials. The singer's 2-year-old son, Memphis, wore his very first tux for the occasion, so of course, the family had to take some pictures.

The happy family posed in their wedding outfits or photographs, with Aldean holding the couple's youngest daughter, 18-month-old Navy, and Memphis in Brittany's arms. In between the parents are Aldean's teenaged daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage to ex-wife Jessia Ussery.

While the first shot they got is nearly picture-perfect — well, except for the fact that baby Navy is facing away from the camera — the second snap really sums up the chaos of life with two toddlers. While the older girls and adults are smiling perfectly for the camera, Memphis is squirming out of Mom's arms as she tries to keep him from dropping to the floor. Meanwhile, Navy is giving the camera a brooding, slightly sleepy, scowl.

Fortunately, the Aldeans knows the importance of keeping a good sense of humor through the stressful days of early parenthood. "Christmas Card?" Brittany jokes on Instagram when she shared the two pictures. "I like the second one, lol."

When he's not enjoying quality time with his family, Aldean is gearing up for his next studio project: He recently let fans know that he's at work on his tenth studio album.