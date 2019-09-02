Jason Aldean Cancels Gulf Coast Jam Appearance Due to Stomach Flu

Jason Aldean's fans in Panama City, Fla. weren't feeling too happy when their favorite singer didn't show up to play his headlining set at the Gulf Coast Jam Saturday night (Aug. 31). But as it turns out, Aldean was feeling even worse. The superstar was forced to cancel his appearance at the last minute after trying to overcome what sounds like a nasty flu.

Aldean explained to fans on Instagram that he'd been looking forward to playing the festival, but "unfortunately I’m down for the count with a stomach virus. It’s just not in the cards for us this year. Hope to be back as soon as I can. Thank you to everyone who came out."

Apparently, Aldean did try his hardest to get in decent enough shape to perform. When one fan complained that it would have been more convenient if they'd been told earlier that Aldean wouldn't be playing, the singer responded, "I was trying up until 9:30 to get it together to play for u guys. Bags of fluids, shots of finnegran and B-12, popping Zofran. We waited that long because we didn’t want to cancel. We finally didn’t have a choice. Sorry for the inconvenience but we were trying everything."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, also responded to the post, letting fans know that the entire family was down for the count. "t’s been two solid days of in our household... and props to u, babe for trying to pull yourself together. I couldn’t even make it out of bed.. you’re stronger than me."

Aldean's next scheduled date is on Sept. 5 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., so here's hoping that a couple days of rest and TLC will have him back to fighting form.

