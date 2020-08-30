There's nothing like a protective big brother looking out for his little sis, right? Jason Aldean's only son, Memphis, is getting started on this admirable trait early, as evidenced by a way-too-cute video his mom, Brittany, posted to social media on Saturday (Aug. 29).

Brittany posted a photo of Memphis and daughter Navy together sitting on chaises and wrapped in beach towels, apparently having just enjoyed some pool time — but urged fans to swipe to see the next frame.

In it, the brother and sister are caught on video sharing a snack, with Memphis making sure that his lil' sis gets her fair share of the treat. He offers her a bite of what appears to be a hot dog or hamburger bun, and when she doesn't quite get a good mouthful of it, he examines the bread and offers it back to her — making sure she gets a nice chunk.

But that's not all. In a moment that will melt even the hardest of hearts, the little boy (who will be 3 in December) touches his head to his sister's in a cute little embrace and then reaches out and ruffles Navy's hair affectionately.

The pair of siblings are very close in age, as Navy was born in February of 2019. They also share older teenage sisters Keeley (17), and Kendyl (13), from the singer's first marriage.

Aldean and family have been in quarantine during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but are making the most of it, having moved into their dream home on June 13, after spending several years planning and building it. They have been sharing many photos of the spectacular residence, which features a beautiful resort-like swimming pool among many other amenities.

