Jason Aldean’s Youngest Daughter Reveals His Ticklish Side

One thing you probably didn't know about Jason Aldean? He's ticklish.

At least on his feet, that is. Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a cute video on Sunday (June 7) showing the couple's youngest child, daughter Navy Rome, torturing her father by grabbing his feet and going to town. "Tickle, tickle," the little girl screams over and over in hysterical delight, as Aldean protests "No no no...not my foot," helplessly.

Aldean and family are quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic at their vacation beachfront home in Florida, where the kids (Navy and older brother Memphis) are safely and responsibly enjoying lots of fresh air and sunshine. Brittany has been keeping fans abreast of their stay-at-home adventures, and Aldean himself posted a photo of Memphis trying out a boogie board in the ocean for the first time on Saturday (June 6). "Got the lil man on the board for the first time yesterday and..........he’s a natural," the singer informed his fans.

Aldean announced last month that he's postponed the rest of his 2020 We Back Tour until 2021, adding him to the ever-growing list of country stars who've had to postpone or cancel tours due to the COVID-19 spread. He had kicked off his 2020 tour in January, but left off touring in early March as the U.S. went into the early stages of social distancing. He was slated to return to the road in July and continue touring through September. He has not announced rescheduled dates yet.