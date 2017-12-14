Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are enjoying their first precious weeks with newborn son Memphis — complete with all the usual not-so-glamorous things all new parents go through. Sleepless nights? Check. Grumpy baby? Check.

And, of course, like every new parent out there, the pair are finding themselves making frequent visits to a certain special place all moms and dads know way too much about.

"Our first outing with the baby is, of course ...?" Brittany details on her Instagram account.

Can you guess? If you can't, Jason will help you out: "Target."

"It's like our second home," Brittany confesses.

"It's true," confirms Jason, with a barely concealed eye roll.

No shame, Jason, we hear ya. When you need a box of wipes and some paraben-free baby lotion -- oh, and cat litter and some new sunglasses and a few pints of ice cream while you're at it -- there's no better place to go!

We're pretty sure Jason already knows about Target's siren call to new parents, as Memphis is his third child. His two older kids are 10 and 14.

Memphis was born Dec. 1, weighing 9 lbs., 5 oz. at birth. "Hands down the happiest day of my life," Brittany noted on Instagram, thanking Aldean for the support "and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging."

Aldean married the former Brittany Kerr on March 21, 2015 on the beach in Cancun, Mexico. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in May of 2017, and announced the baby was a boy via social media a few weeks later. They revealed that they had chosen the name of Memphis for their son when they posted shots of his nursery in September.

