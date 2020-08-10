A popular sub shop in Shiloh Crossing plans to open a second location in Billings Heights this fall, and another choice for frozen treats is coming soon to the west end of Billings.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

The signs are already up for Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Trailhead Center shopping complex, located at 315 Main Street in Billings Heights. The sub shop will be opening in the former CPR Cell Phone Repair location, between T-Mobile and SportClips.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened their first Billings location last year in Shiloh Crossing, next to Popeye’s and Five Guys restaurant. An employee of the Shiloh location said the new Jersey Mike's Subs plans to open their Heights location this October.

In the same shopping complex where the next Jersey Mike’s is opening, there’s also a restaurant that features Rolled Ice Cream. Now, residents of the west end will soon have a location for this unique dessert.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Lucky’s Smoothies and Rolled Ice Cream is coming to Shiloh Commons, next to Lucky’s Ramen Noodles. Construction of Lucky’s seems to be near completion, with banners on the noodle restaurant side revealing that it will be “coming soon.”

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

And in downtown Billings, a local coffee shop has opened in their new location. Ebon Coffee Collective has moved to 3024 2nd Avenue North.

