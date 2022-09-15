What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?

One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.

Kibler & Kirch Presents, located on the corner of 1st Avenue and North Broadway downtown, is a unique shop that is the first of its kind in Billings. Previous pop-ups in K&KP included The Flowerie, which sold a variety of floral items and French macarons, and Holiday Home, a shop lined with decor and gift-making items for the holiday season.

However, K&KP hasn't said anything about its next project at all and has been relatively silent on social media since January. Which has left folks like me wondering what they're working on. Will it be something autumn-themed? Only Kibler & Kirch knows.

Based on what I've seen previously at the shop, it would be great to have some form of unique clothing or shoes that have a theme, such as getting ready for autumn. It might even be fun to have things such as homemade jewelry that people have made, as previously in The Flowerie they had lots of local sellers. Let's see local artists as well, maybe selling paintings and other art pieces.

What would you like to see at Kibler & Kirch Presents? Perhaps you have insight into what's coming at the shop? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page.

