Jess Lockwood Released to Ride in Time for PBR in Billings

PBR rider Jess Lockwood suffered a major injury back on March 1st in Kansas City, Missouri when on the dismount he caught his spur on the bull's flank tearing his hamstring away from the bone. He has missed months of action, but the two-time World Champion has officially been cleared to return to ride.

On Tuesday, Lockwood announced he met with Dr. Tandy Freeman and has been given the go ahead to ride in time for PBR's circuit stop in Billings. The defending World Champion is currently the No. 3-ranked bull rider in the world, and is 450.5 points behind No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme.

The PBR Unleash The Beast tour will have an event at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings September 11th through the 13th.

According to a release from the PBR, Lockwood has been talking openly about his plans to return to Billings for the past few weeks. He admitted he had some nerves as he sat in Freeman’s office waiting for the all-clear.

Many would say he doesn't stand a chance, but Lockwood suffered an injury just last year to his collarbone and missed three months. Lockwood was trailing Leme at the PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals in Las Vegas and was able to overcome a 749.16 point deficit at the finals to claim his second world title. If anyone can catch Leme it's going to be Lockwood.

When talking about recovery and the past few months Lockwood stated