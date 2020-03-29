90's country star Joe Diffee has died just days after reveling that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Taste of Country, Diffee announced on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he was under the care of a doctor. Diffee passed away today, at this time there isn't much information available. Diffee was set to be the headliner at this years Homesteader Days concert o July 10th. We have reached out to Bethany with Homesteader Days and will keep you updated as we receive information from her.