The 54th Annual Homesteader Days event will kick off tomorrow night with the concert in the park.

Tracy Lawrence headlines the show along with Confederate Railroad and the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers.

Gates open at 5:00 pm and the show starts 6:30 pm.

The Flakes, Mark and Paul got to chat with Tracy the other day, you can hear their interview here!

Tickets are just $35, but increase to $40 the day of the concert (tomorrow), kids 6 and under are free.

Tickets available at Shipton's Big R in Billings, Project Merc in Worden and R&R Trading in Huntley.

Please bring your own lawn chairs.

Food and beverages will be available onsite.